Fatal crash closes stretch of EB I-70 in Lake St. Louis

LAKE ST. LOUIS - A fatal crash involving two vehicles closed a stretch of eastbound Interstate 70 in Lake St. Louis Monday morning.
The crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. at Lake St. Louis Blouvard, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where all motorists are being rerouted on the Service Road.
No further details — including the number of people killed — were immediately released.
