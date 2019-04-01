× Missing elderly Florissant man found safe

Update: Charles A. Stewart has been found safe

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The Florissant Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Charles A. Stewart a 72-year-old African American man.

Stewart is 5’11 tall and weighs 216 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes, and was wearing blue coveralls, a blue/green plaid jacket, and blue hat.

According to police, he was last seen leaving his home in the 3900 block of Meadowland Dr., in Florrisant, MO around noon Sunday. He told his family that he was going to go buy cigarettes and has not been seen or heard from since. He left driving his Green 2001 Lincoln Town Car with MO license plates FB2R5E.

Stewart suffers from diabetes and has no medication, and the family believes that he suffers from dementia.

Anyone seeing Stewart or his vehicle, or anyone having any information related should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Florissant Police Department at (314) 831-7000.