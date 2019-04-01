Close call for MoDOT workers on I-55 as pickup strikes MoDOT vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There was a big scare on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County after a MoDOT truck was struck just after workers had gotten out of the truck to pick up litter Monday afternoon.

No one was hurt. People certainly feared the worst on the heels of two Illinois State Troopers killed along highways in the past week.

The MoDOT truck had to be towed.

The driver of a pickup with Texas plates pulling a 30-foot trailer swerved into the MoDOT truck, which was on the shoulder. The pickup’s front bumper also “brushed” the side of another work truck.

The driver of that work truck said he saw it all coming. He was worried about the

MoDOT workers, especially with those troopers just being killed.

“They just got off their truck too right before he hit (their truck),” said MoDOT driver Jim Arnold. “He jackknifed in front of me…it was intense. Everybody’s pretty lucky today.”

The driver of the pickup dozed off behind the wheel, police said.

There was no word on any citations being issued as of late Monday afternoon.