Brexit remains deadlocked as UK Parliament rejects alternative plans again

Posted 4:16 pm, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:12PM, April 1, 2019

The River Thames and Houses of Parliament. (Photo credit NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

UK lawmakers have yet again failed to find any consensus out of the country’s political deadlock after parliament voted on alternatives to Theresa May’s unloved Brexit plan.

None of the four options on the non-binding ballot, which included a confirmatory referendum and remaining in the European Union’s single market, gained a majority on Monday.

The stalemate comes after May’s deal was rejected three times.

By Tara John, CNN

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.