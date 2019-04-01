Backpack recovered after Fairview Heights neighborhood put on alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Some residents living in the Fox Creek subdivision received a phone alert from the Fairview Heights Police Department on Monday asking them to notify authorities if they spotted a black backpack in the area.

Police tell FOX 2 an individual involved in a traffic stop near Depaul and Frank Scott Parkway ran from police around 1:40 p.m. and likely ditched the backpack in the subdivision before he was apprehended just north of the Fairfield Apartments.

The Fairview Heights Police Department posted an update to their Facebook page Monday night saying the item they were looking had been located. There was no word on what was inside the backpack or whether it was related to any crime.

The alert had some resident concerned. Bernoica Stovall was walking with her son Monday night when she learned of the situation.

“Kind of shocked because normally you don’t hear about things like that in the neighborhood,” she said.

Resident Brian Patton said the situation was a reminder that crime can happen anywhere and anytime.

“Unfortunately, crime is everywhere,” he said.