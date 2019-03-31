You Paid For It: Trolley numbers down from what was expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - The numbers are out for the first months of operation of the Delmar Loop Trolley.

They show not as many people as anticipated are riding it.

In fact, the ridership is just one fourth of what backers anticipated that it would be.

Still the main supporter Joe Edwards says not to fret, to just give the Trolley more time. He predicts heavy usage in the summer months when it's warm.

Plus, he says the trolley has not been operating with a full complement of trolleys. He also says the system is running Thursday thru Sunday and will ultimately run 7 days a week.