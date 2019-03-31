Flooding concerns continue after recent Midwest rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The recent rain in St. Louis and the Midwest could make flooding worse.

At last report, hydrologists at the National Weather Service predict the Mississippi River will crest here in St. Louis on Tuesday, close to 8 feet above flood stage.

The river has been on the rise and flood gates have been erected. Streets near the river are under.

Just days ago, the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, MSD, took precautions by sending a diver into the sewer system to install a huge plug to keep floodwaters from flowing from the river back into the sewer and ultimately into people`s homes and businesses.

MSD has about 160 thousand inlets in the area and ten thousand miles of sewers to maintain.

Upstream in Grafton, the river is expected to crest more than ten feet above flood stage in a few days. Some roads in the area are covered and the river is still on the rise. However, it takes a lot more than this to really effect the community. Typically, restaurants and shops remain open and tourists still visit the community.

On Saturday morning, the City of Fenton sent out an advisory that the river road is closed from Riverside to Ferry Street due to flooding. Drivers in that area need to use alternate routes.