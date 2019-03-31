Collinsville credit union robbed

COLLINSVILLE, IL – The Collinsville Police Department is investigating a brazen daylight robbery of a credit union on Vandalia early Saturday morning.

Police say two suspects rushed into the GCS Credit Union as employees were arriving for work. The suspects both armed with handguns demand cash. Employees complied with the demand, and a suspect stuffed the cash into a black duffel bag while the other suspect held employees at gunpoint.

The suspects fled the credit union on foot to a yellow Chevrolet Camaro with tinted windows.

Police say both suspects were African-American males, one wearing black Adidas pants, black Nike Air shoes, and a black hoodie. The second suspect was wearing black pants, shoes and a hoodie.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

If you have any information about this robbery, please call the Collinsville Police at 618-344-2131 ext. 5268 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.