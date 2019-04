Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Squad is investigating a suspicious fire in south St. Louis. The started Sunday afternoon around 12:30 pm in the 2000 block of South Jefferson Avenue.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Fire Department tells Fox 2 that the fire was intentionally set.

The fire force multiple families out of their homes, because the building had been split into several apartments.

No one was injured.