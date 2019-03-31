× Blood trail leads police to murder suspect

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Percy Lindsey with the murder of 36-year-old Darryl Billups. Both men lived in a halfway house that was located north St. Louis County on Glen Owen Drive just off Chambers Road.

The homicide occurred Saturday afternoon around 4 pm, where county police officers were summoned for the discovery of a body in the back of a residence on Glen Owen.

Police say they found blood on Percy’s shoes, pants, jacket and on other items in the residence. They further stated that a blood trail was from Percy’s bedroom to where the body was found.

Percy is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $500,000 bond.

An investigation is still ongoing.