Woman faces murder charges for striking man in Chesterfield parking lot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A man was hit by a car and killed Friday in a parking lot between two restaurants in Chesterfield.

According to a spokesperson for the Chesterfield Police Department, the incident occurred around 2:35 p.m. in the 17300 block of Chesterfield Airport Road, in the lot near Babbo's Spaghetteria.

A black Dodge pick-up truck struck the victim, Matthew Baker. The driver of the truck, 37-year-old Kathryn Marsh of Defiance, Mo., stayed at the scene and went with police to answer questions about the accident.

Police say that Marsh and Baker knew each other.

After a thorough investigation, detectives believe that Marsh purposely ran over Baker with her car.

Marsh has been charged with 2nd degree murder and is in custody being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.