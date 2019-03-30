Veterans Museum set to open in St. Charles

Posted 8:50 am, March 30, 2019, by

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Every veteran has a story and a new veterans museum, headed by Eric Larson, chairman of the acquisition and exhibit committee, wants to tell their story.

The museum will be filled with donated memorabilia, and aims to get the community involved in thanking veterans for their service.

The grand opening will be held on April 12. The doors will open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tours will be available, and the opening ceremony begins at 6 p.m.

The museum will be located at 410 E. Elm St. in O'Fallon, Mo.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.