Veterans Museum set to open in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Every veteran has a story and a new veterans museum, headed by Eric Larson, chairman of the acquisition and exhibit committee, wants to tell their story.

The museum will be filled with donated memorabilia, and aims to get the community involved in thanking veterans for their service.

The grand opening will be held on April 12. The doors will open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tours will be available, and the opening ceremony begins at 6 p.m.

The museum will be located at 410 E. Elm St. in O'Fallon, Mo.