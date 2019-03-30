Pulse – Creating safer sports programs for St. Louis area high school athletes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — An effort is underway to create safer sports programs for St. Louis area high school athletes. We take a closer look at the Athletica Sports Health Foundation. Also, see how The Global Impact Leadership Alliance is addressing major issues on the world stage, including healthcare, poverty and economic development.

Guests:

  • Ashley Jenkins, Certifed Athletic Trainer University City School District
  • Brent Holtgrewe, Director of Athletic Healthcare Service
  • Larita Rice Barnes, CEO Empowerment Of Grace
  • Juard Barnes, Global Impact Leadership Alliance
