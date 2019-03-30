× Police investigating homicide off Chambers Road in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a homicide on Glen Owen Drive off Chambers Road in North St. Louis County. Police say officers were called to the 9000 block of Glen Owen Driver around 4 pm Saturday afternoon for a report of a body found.

Officers arriving on the scene discovered the deceased body of an adult male behind a residence.

The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the incident to call 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477), you may be eligible for a reward.