× Missing St. Charles County teen found

UPDATE: Police tell Fox 2 that missing teen Sydnie M. Crain has been found safe.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to reconnect a missing teen with her family. The St. Charles County Police Department says that Sydnie M. Crain, 16, was last seen Wednesday. They believe she ran away from home and may be traveling with a young man named Justin or Jason.

Crain is described by police as a white female with brown eyes and brown hair. Sydnie is 4’10” tall and weighs 95 pounds. She has health conditions and does not have her medication with her. Sydnie was last seen wearing light blue ripped denim jeans and a maroon or gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Sydnie M. Crain’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Knobbe at 636-949-7900, ext. 4465 or dial 911.