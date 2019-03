Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Incarnate Word Academy is hosting their annual spring boutique to benefit the IWA Alumnae Legacy Scholarship and the Katie Campanella Visual Arts Scholarship.

The event will feature over 50 restaurants and food from local restaurants.

It will be held on April 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Incarnate Word Academy.

For more information visit http://www.iwacademy.org.