Illinois State trooper killed in head on collision

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill . – An 11-year veteran of the Illinois State Police died in the line of duty Saturday morning after a head on collision.

The accident occurred around 3:25 a.m. on I-94 westbound near mile post 16.75 in Green Oaks, when a wrong-way driver was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and hit Trooper Gerald Ellis, 36, head on.

Ellis was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

Ellis is the second Illinois State Police trooper to die while in the line of duty this week, after Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was struck by a tractor-trailer and killed Thursday morning.