Woman recognizes credit card thief after seeing her on FOX 2, police arrest suspect

CRESTWOOD, Mo. - Crestwood police have a suspect in custody who they believe stole a credit card from a receptionist at Studio Anew Salon, Spa and Float Center.

They said St. Louis police arrested the woman in downtown on Friday because a FOX 2 viewer recognized the suspect from our news coverage.

FOX 2 showed you surveillance footage of the suspect at Studio Anew and at a south St. Louis County sports complex called the Bud Dome. It was at the Bud Dome that a theft victim said she saw the same suspect that was in the studio Anew surveillance footage take her credit cards from her wallet.

The woman who recognized the suspect did not want to do an interview on camera but said the suspect came into her work at the St. Louis City License Collector's Office and said she was selling peanuts. The woman called the police and distracted the suspect until officers arrived and arrested her.

Crestwood police said they're requesting felony theft charges against the suspect. They said other agencies will also be requesting charges against her. The number of charges she will face will likely depend on how many jurisdictions she used the stolen credit cards in. The suspect has not been identified because she has not been officially charged.