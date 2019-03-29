× The Annual Art Fair in Queeny Park returns this weekend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Art is blooming this weekend in Queeny Park.

This year’s Spring Art Fair features more than 130 juried artists.

This is the 42nd Annual fair, presented by the Greater St. Louis Art Association.

The show starts at 5:00 p.m. Friday and continues through Sunday at the Greensfelder Recreation Center in Queeny Park.

There will also be wine tasting, music and children’s activities.

Admission is $ 5, all proceeds will go to the Art Association’s Scholarship Fund.