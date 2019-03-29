Riverview Gardens students go on local business tour to learn about potential careers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leaders in the Riverview Gardens School District are helping their students look beyond graduation day by showing them what it takes to own and run a business.

Many of the students already have big ideas.

"I actually want to open a 24 hour, 7 days-a-week daycare here in St. Louis," says student Alyssa Lacour.

But they’re learning what it takes to make it a reality, from black business owners who shared their own experiences.

“I don’t know about you guys but I didn’t have anyone growing up to tell me how to run a business, how to open a business, how to do business, anything of the sort,” said one business owner. “It’s hard and it’s tough when you’re the first person to do whatever it is you want to be doing.”

It may be tough but all of the business owners on the tour seemed to agree, hard work and motivation are key.

“I didn’t always want to be a barber and I didn’t think I was going to own a business. But when things didn’t work out with what I was trying to do, you have to figure out what’s the next step,” said another business owner.

The entrepreneur class also helps students find internships and employment.