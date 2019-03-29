Representative Alan Green to hold public forum regarding medical marijuana program

Posted 10:26 am, March 29, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – The Department of Health and Human Services is drawing up rules and regulations for the state medical marijuana program.

North County State Representative Alan Green is scheduled to host a public forum on medical marijuana regulations Friday.

Doors open at 6:30p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m. at the Black Jack Fire Protection District on Highway 67.

Those who attend can weigh in on rules and regulations for the program.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.