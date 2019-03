× Man’s body found in commuter lot near I-270 and Gravois

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – Sunset Hills police responded to a commuter lot Friday evening after a man’s body was found in a car parked in the lot.

According to Sgt. Robbie Hagen, Sunset Hills Police Department, police were notified of the body around 7:30 p.m. The lot is located near Interstate 270 and Gravois.

Police said it’s too soon to know if foul play was involved.

