CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A man was hit by a car and killed Friday in a parking lot between two restaurants in Chesterfield.

According to police, the accident occurred around 2:35 p.m. in the 17300 block of Chesterfield Airport Road, in the lot between Syberg’s and Babbo’s Spaghetteria.

