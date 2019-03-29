Man shot at McDonald’s on Jennings Station Road

Posted 8:37 pm, March 29, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:32PM, March 29, 2019

JENNINGS, Mo. – St. Louis County police responded to a shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant Friday night.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, the shooting occurred just before 8:15 p.m. at the McDonald’s located in the 8900 block of Jennings Station Road.

One person was transported to a local hospital.

One man was taken into custody at the scene and placed in the back of a police unit while officers searched a gold vehicle parked at the McDonald's.

