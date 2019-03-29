HUD Secretary Carson to visit Missouri Friday

ST. LOUIS – Housing and Urban Development Secretary, Dr. Ben Carson is scheduled to visit St. Louis Friday.

He will take part in a round table discussion about the housing department’s “Opportunity Zones” program.

Carson will tour the hud-supported North Sarah Apartments in North St. Louis Friday morning with Governor Mike Parson, Congressman Lacy Clay, and Mayor Lyda Krewson.

HUD allows investors to claim tax credits in opportunity zones to build low-income housing.