Family of four injured in Madison County house fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. - Four people have suffered injuries due to a house fire in Madison County Friday morning.

The fire started just before 12:30 a.m. in the basement of the home in the 400 block of California Avenue in Rosewood Heights.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and some of the family members outside the house.

Fire officials say the father sustained burns after trying to rescue his son who was still inside the burning home. Fire Crews were able to enter the home and rescue the boy in the basement.

Both the father and the son were rushed to the hospital, the boy is in serious condition from smoke inhalation.

We are told the mother and another child were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.