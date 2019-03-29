Civic-Leader Kim Tucci will be laid to rest today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Kim Tucci Civic Leader and Co-founder of The Pasta House Restaurants will be laid to rest Friday.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica.

He served on several commissions and charity boards including the Taxicab Commission, The Convention and Visitors Commission, Heat Up St. Louis and Civic Pride.

Tucci died of cancer Monday, March 25

He was 78- years -old.