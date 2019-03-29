Civic-Leader Kim Tucci will be laid to rest today

ST. LOUIS - Kim Tucci Civic Leader and Co-founder of The Pasta House Restaurants will be laid to rest Friday.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica.
He served on several commissions and charity boards including the Taxicab Commission, The Convention and Visitors Commission, Heat Up St. Louis and Civic Pride.
Mr. Tucci is survived by his wife, Sharon; his daughter, Alexis Tucci; and two grandsons, Holmes Kimbrough Hansen and Kingston Hawk Hansen, all of St. Louis.
Tucci died of cancer Monday, March 25
He was 78- years -old.