Bride reportedly asks guest to leave wedding for wearing military uniform

A bride recently turned to Reddit for advice on whether she was wrong in asking a military member to leave her wedding.

The reason: he was wearing his Marines formal wear complete with all of his medals.

She wrote in the post, which has since sparked a big debate, that she has nothing against the military but felt like he was just trying to show off.

She said 300 guests were in attendance and no one else felt the need to wear something to make themselves stand out.

Reddit users seemed split on her decision, with some coming to her defense.

One person wrote, “The problem isn’t whether it’s formal attire, which it is. The problem is that it’s attention-seeking to wear it at a non-military-related event. You don’t wear an attention-seeking outfit at someone else’s wedding.”

Another person said she should’ve let him stay.

“Military uniforms are considered formal attire. Unless you specifically asked people to not wear them he was adhering to your dress code and it’s super classless to ask someone not doing anything wrong to leave an event they were invited to. People would be unlikely to even have given a second though to him looking back – they’ll definitely remember your poor behavior.”

***Read the bride’s full Reddit post below.***

“The son of one of my husband’s family friends showed up to my wedding in his marines formal wear, complete with all his medals. Now, I have nothing against anyone in the military but this was a black tie optional wedding and frankly it felt very out of place and it seemed like he was just trying to show off. My wedding had over 300 guests and nobody else felt the need to wear something to make them stand out.

Up until the point that I asked him to leave, he of course was acting very well mannered and like a complete gentleman, as one might expect from a member of the armed forces, and there were even a few excited teenage girls at my wedding who wanted to take a picture with him, to which he graciously agreed. Many people were thanking him for his service, and frankly it just felt like the only reason he wore that was to be in the spotlight and make it about him, which I don’t think you are supposed to do at someone else’s wedding. If he wants to wear that to his own wedding then fine, but the whole point of having a dress code at a wedding is so that no one guest will stand out too much. I felt that he should have known this, since the whole point of uniforms in the military is so that you don’t stand out from everyone else!

I felt kind of bad about asking him to leave, but it just didn’t feel right for him to be there like that.”

