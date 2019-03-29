Man in postal carrier uniform robs Busey Bank in Hazelwood

Posted 9:09 pm, March 29, 2019

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Hazelwood police are investigating an armed robbery at a local Busey Bank branch.

According to a police spokesperson, the robbery occurred at 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 8000 block of N. Lindbergh Boulevard.

Investigators learned the robber entered the bank, displayed a pistol, and ordered the tellers to give him cash. The man was given an unspecified amount of currency before leaving the bank and driving off in a nearby parked car.

Police described the robber as an African-American, standing 6’ tall with a medium build. He had long dreadlocks and was wearing a black beanie style hat with tassels on the sides. His face was covered with a yellow-colored surgical mask.

The robber was also wearing a United States Postal Service uniform polo shirt, uniform pants, and was carrying a mail carrier bag.

The suspect fled the area in an older model maroon Suzuki Vitara SUV, which has a luggage rack on top and a covered spare tire on the rear hatch.

Anyone with information on the robber’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000.

