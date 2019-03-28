Woman’s body found in south St. Louis County quarry lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMAY, Mo. - A woman's body was found in an old quarry Thursday afternoon in south St. Louis County.

It happened at the old Ruprecht Quarry at Mt. Olive and Avenue H around 12:30 p.m. Someone at the property contacted police to report a drowning. Police brought boats and several vehicles to the area.

“Keep Out” signs are posted all around the property, which was surrounded by chain-link fencing topped with barbed wire.

The quarry has been inactive for at least 30 years, residents said. People who live nearby said they'd notice a caretaker on the property from time to time but that was all.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flew over the scene. A person's body could be seen floating in the lake. An overturned boat was also in the water.

The body was only identified as an adult woman. It was unclear whether she was on the boat or perhaps fell. It appeared to be a drop of at least several hundred feet to the water.

St. Louis County police called it “suspicious death” and confirmed the Crimes Against Persons Bureau was investigating.

Investigators hope to learn more from a pending autopsy and ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Anonymous tips can bring a cash reward of up to $5,000.