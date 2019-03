Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a stolen car crashes into an SUV Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:00 a.m. on McCausland Avenue at Glades Avenue in Dogtown.

We are told the driver of the stolen vehicle got out of the car and ran to the other driver, demanding to be let into the SUV.

The driver of the SUV sped off, with the first driver hanging on for a short time.

When police arrived, both drivers were gone.