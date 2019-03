Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, Ill. – It’s a big hit among mothers and daughters, co-workers, and college students – a self-defense course is showing women in the St. Louis-area how to fend off an attacker.

The Rape Aggression Defense Class (RAD) will be held at the O’Fallon Police Department next month.

As one participant tells Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda, the experience was invaluable.