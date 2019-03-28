Lemp Mansion’s ‘Lady in White’ ghost going viral after haunted tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Paranormal Research Society gave a haunted Lemp neighborhood walking tour Wednesday night. They investigated the bottle works for evidence of apparitions and posted their findings to social media.

The group walked through one of “America’s Most Haunted Neighborhoods.” Their paranormal investigators shared the lesser known haunted aspects of St. Louis’ Lemp Neighborhood. They learned about the haunted history of the Lemp Family. Participants also visited the site of the Marion Hospital and discovered its connection to the Lemp mansion's most famous ghost.

A Facebook post describing one of the most haunted places in the Lemp Mansion is going viral. The St. Louis Paranormal Research Society posted this message with a picture to their Facebook page Wednesday, "This apparition was captured at the top of the Lemp Mansion's Main Staircase. At the time of the picture was taken, the photographer said nobody was standing was standing at the top of the stairs. Over the years guests of the Lemp Mansion have claimed to have seen a "lady in white" on the main stairs."

The group is giving more haunted tours of area neighborhoods. Learn more here: SeeAGhost.com

There are many people leaving comments on the post about their own haunted experiences in the mansion. Share your ghost stories on our Facebook post.