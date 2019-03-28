Illinois State Police struck by tractor-trailer and killed

Posted 4:29 pm, March 28, 2019

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story

PECATONICA, Ill. – A 12-year veteran of the Illinois State Police died in the line of the duty Thursday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer.

The accident occurred around 12:20 p.m. on westbound Route 20 just west of Route 75 in Stephenson County.

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story had been conducting an inspection of a commercial vehicle for the past hour. She was outside of her state police squad car when a tractor-trailer hit her and the vehicle she was inspecting.

