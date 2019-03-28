× Illinois man charged with child sex abuse

O’FALLON, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 23-year-old Damiensville, Illinois man for sexual abuse of a minor.

According to Det. Sgt. Craig Koch, a spokesman for the O’Fallon Police Department, a parental complaint led to an investigation of possible inappropriate contact involving an adult and child via social media.

Police arrested Paul Jansen on Tuesday.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, three counts of traveling to meet a minor, one count of grooming, and one count of indecent solicitation of a child.

Koch said O’Fallon police were still investigating Jansen’s past activity.