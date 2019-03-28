× Illinois elementary students pitch legislation to make Ski the official state soda

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Germantown Elementary School students visited State Representative Charlie Meier on Wednesday in support of legislation that would make Ski soda the official state soda of Illinois.

Four students from a social studies class testified in support of the legislation before the House State Government Administration Committee, providing more information for the committee to learn about Ski’s manufacturers in Breese, Ill., which is located about four miles away from Germantown Elementary.

In addition to the bill, Rep. Meier filed a resolution that was unanimously adopted by the State House of Representatives which commends and celebrates the tradition of Excel Bottling, the makers of Ski soda, and wished them continued success in the near future.

Since 1961, Excel Bottling has produced Ski and has kept the same recipe, which uses pure cane sugar, for 58 years.