Hilarious posts show more food made ‘St. Louis-style’ after bagel blow-up

Posted 10:59 am, March 28, 2019

ST. LOUIS –  The issue of St. Louis slicing a bagel like a loaf of bread has caused quite a stir across the internet that even popular snack brands and restaurants chimed in.

The bagel slicing ordeal began on Monday, March 25 when Twitter user Alek Krautmann tweeted a photo of two boxes of bagels sliced like bread that were purchased at Panera Bread aka the St. Louis Bread Company.

Who new bagels bread-sliced would become such a heated topic?

As the debate rages on twitter, Chips Ahoy and Lions Choice have had a blast on social media poking fun at the sheer ridiculousness of the whole affair.

