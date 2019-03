Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Four people, including a child, were injured in an accident early Thursday morning in the Central West End.

Police say a car and an SUV collided around 1:00 a.m. on Kingshighway near 64/40.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident where they treated the victim's non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances around the crash weren't immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.