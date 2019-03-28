Flooding forces MoDOT to switch traffic on SB Route 67

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed the southbound lanes of 67 near West Alton due to flooding.

The lanes were closed on Tuesday and southbound traffic was rerouted onto one of the northbound lanes. Divers are down to one lane in each direction.

According to MODOT, the southbound lanes will remain closed until the river levels start to go down. Flood stage charts show that might not be until sometime next week. The Mississippi here in Alton is supposed to crest next Thursday.

