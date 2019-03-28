Flooding forces MoDOT to switch traffic on SB Route 67

Posted 11:05 am, March 28, 2019, by

ALTON, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed the southbound lanes of 67 near West Alton due to flooding.

The lanes were closed on Tuesday and southbound traffic was rerouted onto one of the northbound lanes. Divers are down to one lane in each direction.

According to MODOT, the southbound lanes will remain closed until the river levels start to go down. Flood stage charts show that might not be until sometime next week. The Mississippi here in Alton is supposed to crest next Thursday.

https://support.twitter.com/articles/20175256

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.