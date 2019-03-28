Dad converts daughter’s wheelchair into mini police car

A Colorado father went the extra mile to ensure his daughter is happier in her wheelchair.

The Thornton Police Department posted about the feel-good story on its Twitter account.

Haley uses a wheelchair to get around, and her dad made the chair look like a police cruiser – even with working lights.

These pictures were too precious not to share! Officer John Carter and Haley sharing a common bond, “Police Work." Haley’s dad converted her wheelchair into a police cruiser. Thanks for joining the force, it is a honor to work with you. 🚔👮🏻‍♀️🚓 #CommUNITY #tpdworkingforyou pic.twitter.com/5loQ4xm4Xh — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) March 27, 2019

On Wednesday, Thornton Police posted a picture of Officer John Carter visiting Haley. The two took pictures with Haley’s new police car and Officer Carter’s Ford Explorer cruiser.

“Thanks for joining the force, it is a honor to work with you,” Thornton police wrote.