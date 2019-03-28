× Belleville police, coroner’s office respond to scene of house fire

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – One person was found dead after a fire at a home in Belleville.

The fire happened at a home in the 300 block of River Laurel Drive in the Reunion subdivision, not far from Highway 159. The call came in for the fire about 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said as crews investigated the fire they discovered a man dead inside the home. Crews brought the man outside to try and help him but it was too late.

Investigators have not released the man’s name but they said he was 36 years of age and he was the only person in the house.

Neighbors said a man did live in the home.

At this point, a cause for the fire is unknown.

Authorities have also not released details on how the man died. The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Friday.

There was a “coming soon for sale” sign outside of the home. Fox 2/KPLR 11 tried to call the realtor on the for sale sign but did not reach her.