Three people injured when car crashes into Eureka bar

Posted 10:24 pm, March 27, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

EUREKA, Mo. – A driver was taken into custody Wednesday night after crashing their vehicle into a bar and injuring three patrons.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. at Poor Richard’s Restaurant in Eureka.

A manager at the restaurant said the bar sustained heavy damage.

Three people were hospitalized. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Eureka police stopped the vehicle and apprehended the driver.

It’s not clear if the driver had just left the bar.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.