Three people injured when car crashes into Eureka bar

EUREKA, Mo. – A driver was taken into custody Wednesday night after crashing their vehicle into a bar and injuring three patrons.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. at Poor Richard’s Restaurant in Eureka.

A manager at the restaurant said the bar sustained heavy damage.

Three people were hospitalized. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Eureka police stopped the vehicle and apprehended the driver.

It’s not clear if the driver had just left the bar.