St. Louis Aquarium shares pics of Union Station transformation progress

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The former 19th-century railway hub known as Union Station is being converted from a shopping mall into an aquatic attraction called the St. Louis Aquarium. They just shared these pics Sunday to social media with the caption, “We’ve been busy pouring concrete and getting the acrylic panels ready to be set!”

The $187 million family entertainment facility will have more than 1 million gallons of water and feature more than 13,000 aquatic animals, including more than 60 sharks and rays.

The aquarium is expected to open in late 2019.

