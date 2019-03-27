Should you slice bagels like bread? Hack has internet debating St. Louis food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The internet is having some trouble understanding why you would slice bagels like a loaf of bread. Alek Krautmann tweeted a pic of his hack for ordering bagels from Panera Monday. The response has generated thousands of reactions.

Panera bread writes in a blog post titled, "10 Ways To Take Your Bagel Game To The Next Level."

"Take this challenge. Sliced into thin layers and toasted, a single bagel becomes a wealth of dip-able, snack-able bagel chips. Pairs well with soup or dipped in cream cheese, peanut butter or hummus. And good news: you can get your bagel bread-sliced at your Panera bakery-cafe."

This is Krautmann's original tweet, "Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit!"

"I imagine St. Louis as a city that takes every food and alters it 37% in defiance of the laws of gods and men. Pizza? Square crackers with weird cheese. Bagels? Sliced like bread. Tacos? Cod on top of matzah. Sushi are pigs-in-blankets. They throw fries in a blender and drink it," writes Ringer sports writer Rodger Sherman.

"I'm from St. Louis and I've never seen a carb treated so callously! How dare you sir! But, since we're both from St. Louis, I'll ask you the St. Louis question: Where'd you go to high school? Enough of these niceties, how dare you sully those bagels," writes comedian Emily Brandwin.

FOX 2 interviewed people outside of Panera Bread in Maryland Heights on Wednesday night. Many of the people we spoke to were locals who loved the idea of the bread-sliced bagels and said they've tried it themselves.

People who weren't raised in St. Louis typically weren't familiar with the local secret.

"That's the best way to eat it," said Unitos Cooper.

Carolyn Aubuchon, who is St. Louis born and raised, said she always asks for bread-cut because it's easier to eat it that way.

