Semi-truck loses batteries on I-55 near Pevely

Posted 7:54 pm, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:53PM, March 27, 2019

PEVELY, Mo. – A lane on southbound Interstate 55 was briefly closed late Wednesday afternoon due to a reported hazmat situation after a semi-truck lost its load.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. near Highway Z.

A truck hauling batteries spilled its load on the roadway.

Jefferson County hazmat crews and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources responded because of a battery leak and closed the right lane as a result.

The batteries were cleared from the road and the interstate was fully reopened by 7:15 p.m.

