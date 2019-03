Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – If you – and your vehicle – have had enough of potholes this season, there is some good news to deliver.

St. Louis County crews are re-doing part of Clayton Road near the Galleria, from Richmond Heights to the Clayton-St. Louis city limits.

The massive project has been a long time coming, as Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda reports.