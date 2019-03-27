Pre-diabetes health and fitness program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, Mo. – March is National Athletic Training month, paying homage to those in the medical and fitness industry that help in the prevention and recovery of injuries as well as overall well-being.

One area gym is taking it a step further with a new pre-diabetes prevention program that is paid for by Medicare.

“This is the kind of program that has basically laid the groundwork for us to significantly make an impact for people who normally wouldn't otherwise go in to a gym and the government is taking an active role in helping people to get better and, let's face it, we're in trouble,” said Wild Horse Fitness owner Henry Lovelace.

This new program is called HabitNu helping to scale back your risk of Type 2 Diabetes and it's covered by Medicare. Manager Ed Cody says it is all about changing your lifestyle.

"It includes the mental side of it so we have CDC-approved coaches that really get together with the group and give them the support that it takes," Cody said.

The latest numbers from the CDC show that 1 in 3 seniors are pre-diabetic and with this program, if you lose 5 percent of your body weight, "You're 56 percent less likely to get Type 2 Diabetes,” Cody said.

The program is made up of not just training but support groups, nutrition help, and a balanced program that used to be in a clinical setting all to help you reach your goals and bring the staggering statistics of diabetes down and it will get you moving because only 40 percent of it can be done online.

"Sixty percent of your time has to be spent with like-minded people either talking about how to exercise properly, the timing, the kinds of food you can eat, and some of it is ‘let's go workout,’” Cody said.

Approximately 89 million people are at risk, which translates to hundreds of thousands here in our area and while losing 5 percent of your bodyweight decreases your risk, the goal at Wild Horse Fitness is to drop 9 percent, as that will drastically change your risk. The program is a minimum of one year.

All you have to do is take a short quiz concerning family history, your age, weight, and a few other questions to determine if you are pre-diabetic and it's determined you are, you will be referred to your physician and they will get you enrolled in this program. Log on right now at www.habitnu.com/wildhorsefitness.