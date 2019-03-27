Parkway Central students stage walkout over racist video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Hundreds of Parkway Central High School students walked out of class Wednesday morning, demanding justice after a racist video surfaced last week while students were on spring break.

In the video, unidentified students make jokes about slavery and African-Americans. Students participating in Wednesday’s walkout said they were disturbed by the comments.

Keely Sutton, a 1993 graduate of Parkway Central, said her daughter, senior Amari Hurn, is an honor roll student at Parkway Central, participates on the track team, and loves going to school with her peers.

“I never thought these people I’m with every day had these feelings,” Hurn said. “It makes me sad because they are around me all the time. It makes me feel unsafe in my environment, that they think like that and that's how they feel about me.”

Sutton and her daughter participated in the walkout.

“Today the students decided to do a walkout. It was a no brainer for me. I’m not here not just for my child, but for other children; black, white, Asian, it does no matter. The issue is safety and culture in an environment where they are valued and respected and that has been negotiated at this point,” said Sutton.

Dr. Tim McCarthy, principal at Parkway Central, condemned the video and the head of St. Louis County NAACP referred to the video as a hate crime.

Fox 2 News has been informed the students who made the video will face disciplinary action because the video caused a disruption to the school day, even though the video was made off campus.

Meanwhile, school administrators will be meeting with students over the next few days to discuss the incident and how to move forward.