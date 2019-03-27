Man rushed to hospital following two-vehicle collision in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident in north St. Louis just north of O’Fallon Park.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flew over the area where emergency services used specialist equipment to free the victim trapped in their vehicle.

The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Hall and E Carrie where two cars collided at the intersection.

Circumstances on what lead up to the crash are unknown at this time.

The road remains closed.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be posted as this story develops.