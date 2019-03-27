Judge exceeds prosecutor’s bond request on former child care worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – The childcare worker caught on camera throwing a child likely won’t get out of jail anytime soon. The judge on her case set a higher bond than even prosecutors requested.

Wilma Brown has been in jail without bond since March 1. Brown faces a felony child abuse charge after Fox 2/KPLR 11 revealed a video that was shared worldwide. The surveillance video showed her pick up a 3-year-old girl at a Pine Lawn daycare and then toss the child against a cabinet.

North County Cooperative Police arrested Brown a month after the incident.

After three weeks held without bond, Brown asked the judge for a break.

During the hearing, Brown's attorney recommended a $50,000 bond with the acceptance of a 10 percent payment to get out of jail. Prosecutors asked for a $50,000 cash-only bond.

The judge then set Brown’s bond at $200,000, cash-only. That means Brown must come up with all $200,000 upfront if she wants to get out of jail.

The 3-year-old victim’s family may have made the difference during the hearing. They testified through tears about what happened to their little girl.

The childcare facility—Brighter Day Care and Preschool—is currently fighting the state’s action to revoke its license. The final appeals decision could come Friday.

A second former teacher, also from Brighter Day Care & Preschool, is now out on bond and under house arrest. A judge last week allowed Ariana Silver to pay 10 percent on a $10,000 bond. Silver faces a lesser felony child abuse charge after reportedly grabbing a 4-year-old and puncturing the child’s skin with her fingernails.